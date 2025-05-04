 Dinos search for home stadium as Changown NC Park safety inspections continue
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Dinos search for home stadium as Changown NC Park safety inspections continue

Published: 04 May. 2025, 12:56
Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang [YONHAP]

Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang [YONHAP]

 
The NC Dinos are seeking an alternative home stadium for the remainder of the 2025 KBO season as safety inspections at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, continue with no set timeline for reopening, the club announced Friday. 
  
"No conclusion was reached regarding a specific reopening schedule for Changwon NC Park during a safety compliance meeting attended by officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport,” the Dinos said in a statement. “This meeting was held as part of follow-up measures in response to safety issues identified by the ministry. It was determined that fundamental safety improvements to the stadium facilities are necessary, and as a result, the reopening schedule has been indefinitely postponed.
 

Related Article

  
“While continuing to cooperate fully with the safety inspection procedures at Changwon NC Park, the club has decided, in consultation with the KBO, to explore options for a temporary replacement stadium for the 2025 season to avoid further disruptions to the league.”
  
Changwon NC Park has been closed since March following an incident in which a falling louver led to the death of a spectator. The stadium has undergone emergency inspections, and all home games have been postponed, since then. 
 
The Dinos’ upcoming Children’s Day series against the KT Wiz, originally scheduled to take place in Changwon from Monday to Wednesday, will instead take place in Suwon, Gyeonggi. 
  
“We believe fundamental measures are urgently needed to ensure the safety of citizens and the smooth operation of the KBO,” the Dinos said. “We plan to finalize decisions on a temporary home stadium and operational plans in coordination with the KBO as soon as possible.”
  
The team, which has only played away games since the incident, is planning to remain fully committed to securing fan safety and collaborating on long-term safety improvements at Changwon NC Park. 
 
The club also emphasized that league stability and player safety would guide all decisions going forward.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected][
tags NC Dinos Changwon NC Park KBO

More in Baseball

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong on verge of MLB debut with call-up

Dinos search for home stadium as Changown NC Park safety inspections continue

Hanwha Eagles beat LG Twins to close gap in KBO standings

The 'Jung Hoo Crew': San Francisco gets behind Giants' Korean star as he redefines expectations

KBO teams set to play 9 straight days for 1st time in 2025

Related Stories

KBO club forced to swap home games with opponent due to stadium safety checks

NC makes some changes after difficult 2021

Spectator killed after panel falls off wall at KBO stadium

Dinos ace Kyle Hart loses bid for Triple Crown

Police raid three locations in Changwon in spectator death investigation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)