Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong on verge of MLB debut with call-up
Published: 04 May. 2025, 12:58
Kim Hye-seong is on the verge of making his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers with his call-up to the league.
"Infielder Hye-seong Kim, whose first name translates to 'comet' in a Korean dialect, has been promoted to the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his Major League debut," MLB.com said in a report released on Saturday.
The Dodgers also confirmed the move in Saturday's report.
“Tommy [Edman] ran yesterday and just still didn’t feel great, [and] there’s still some soreness in his ankle,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He didn’t feel like he could play tonight or even tomorrow, potentially.
“As far as Hye-seong, he’s playing well down [in Triple-A]. He’s still adjusting with the bat. I think the versatility — the second base, shortstop, center field, the baserunning component — I think all of that was a factor.”
Edman, who has been playing both second base and center field, was sidelined with an injury, and Kim is expected to fill that gap on the roster.
Kim began the 2025 season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Dodgers’ top affiliate. He has posted a batting average of .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and an OPS of .798 over 115 at-bats since the start of the campaign.
“I was very surprised [about being called up],” Kim said through interpreter Joe Lee. “After the game [Friday] night, our Triple-A manager [Scott Hennessey] announced that [I] was going to go to The Show. I came here with a very happy and excited mindset. I’m very excited right now.”
Kim did not appear in the Dodgers' starting lineup for Saturday’s game in Atlanta but could make his debut during the series.
If he takes the field, Kim will become the 28th Korean player in MLB history. The first was Park Chan-ho, who debuted with the Dodgers on April 9, 1994. The most recent prior to Kim was Lee Jung-hoo, who joined the San Francisco Giants in 2024.
Lee and Kim were former teammates with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO. Lee congratulated Kim by sharing news of his call-up on social media.
Kim joined the Dodgers earlier this year through the posting system after a successful stint in the KBO. He signed a three-year guaranteed contract worth $12.5 million with a maximum value of $22 million over 3+2 years in January.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
