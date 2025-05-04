Kim Hye-seong makes MLB debut with LA Dodgers
Published: 04 May. 2025, 18:21
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kim Hye-seong made his MLB debut on Saturday, becoming the 28th Korean player to appear in an MLB game following Park Chan-ho’s historic debut in April 1994.
Although Kim did not get a chance to bat, he took the field defensively in the final inning of the Dodgers’ 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Dodgers added Kim to the active roster before the game after placing infielder and outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation. Edman, who had been splitting time between second base and center field, will be sidelined for at least 10 days.
Kim entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning as a defensive substitute at second base.
Starting second baseman Chris Taylor moved to left field, replacing Michael Conforto, who exited to the dugout. With the Dodgers holding a comfortable lead, Kim did not come to the plate.
Before the game, Kim spoke with MLB.com and other media.
“I was really surprised to get the call-up,” Kim said on Saturday. “After our last Triple-A game, manager Scott Hennessey told me the news. I came here excited and happy. I’m really looking forward to this.”
Kim began the 2025 season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a .252 batting average with 29 hits in 115 at-bats, along with 5 home runs, 19 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .798 OPS prior to his promotion.
A former infielder for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, Kim entered MLB via the posting system and signed with the Dodgers in January. His contract includes a guaranteed three-year term worth $12.5 million, with a maximum value of $22 million over 3+2 years.
The last Korean player to debut in the majors before Kim was Lee Jung-hoo, who joined the San Francisco Giants in 2024.
Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, led the Dodgers offensively in Saturday's game, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the third inning, one RBI and one run scored. His performance helped the Dodgers secure the 10-3 victory over the Braves.
