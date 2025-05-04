Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman homer as Dodgers rout Braves

Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman both hit home runs and rookie Roki Sasaki earned his first career win as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 on Saturday and extended their winning streak to seven games.The start was delayed 3 hours and 6 minutes because of heavy rain.The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series and improved to 5-0 against Atlanta this season. Los Angeles has won 10 of its last 12 games against the Braves.The top three hitters in the Dodgers' order went 8-for-13, scored eight runs and drove in six. Ohtani hit his eighth homer and Freeman hit his sixth, a three-run shot in the eighth that put the game away. Ohtani and Freeman each had three hits.Sasaki pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks and notched four strikeouts. He threw a career-high 98 pitches in his first appearance against the Braves.Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach was knocked out after 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, one walk and four strikeouts. The six runs matched a career high.The Dodgers opened the scoring with a run in the second inning. Will Smith led off with a double and scored on Michael Conforto's one-out infield grounder.The Braves tied the game in the bottom of the second. Eli White tripled home Ozzie Albies, who singled to start the inning.Los Angeles scored twice in the third. Ohtani began the inning by hitting a 415-foot blast to center field. Mookie Betts followed with a single, advanced on an infield out and scored on Teoscar Hernandez's single.The Dodgers scored four times with a two-out rally in the fourth on RBIs from Betts, Freeman, Hernandez and Smith.Atlanta cut the lead to 7-3 when Albies led off the fourth with his fifth home run and Nick Allen drove in a run with a double.Hyeseong Kim of Korea made his major league debut for the Dodgers in the ninth as a defensive replacement in left field.Reuters