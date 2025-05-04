 Hwang Hee-chan celebrates the season with Son Heung-min, other Korean footballers in England
Hwang Hee-chan celebrates the season with Son Heung-min, other Korean footballers in England

Published: 04 May. 2025, 17:17
A picture featuring Korean footballers playing in England shared on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan's Instagram account on May 4. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean footballers playing across England’s professional leagues gathered for a group photo to reflect on their respective seasons.
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan shared a picture on his Instagram on Saturday with a caption saying “Korean guys, everyone worked hard this season.”
  

The picture featured Hwang and fellow Premier Leaguers Son Heung-min, captain of Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford defender Kim Ji-soo, along with Stoke City midfielder Bae Jun-ho, QPR midfielder Yang Min-hyeok from the Championship and Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho and Lee Myung-jae from League One.
 
Swansea City forward Eom Ji-sung, who scored in the final game of the 2024-25 Championship season on Saturday, did not join the group but instead appeared in a superimposed image.
 
Hwang also encouraged Son and Kim, whose seasons are still ongoing, writing, “We must keep pushing until the season ends.”
 
The players featured in the photo have experienced varying fortunes this season.
 
Paik and Lee celebrated a league title with Birmingham and secured promotion to the Championship. Son, meanwhile, has missed Tottenham’s last six matches due to a foot injury.
 
Hwang has also struggled with ankle and hamstring issues throughout the campaign and has recorded just two goals and one assist across 24 matches.
 
Kim made his Premier League debut for Brentford earlier this season but has only played five fixtures across all competitions.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
