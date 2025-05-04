 Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau wins LIV Golf Korea in Incheon
Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau wins LIV Golf Korea in Incheon

Published: 04 May. 2025, 19:11
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon on May 4. [YONHAP]

The two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau was crowned the inaugural winner of LIV Golf Korea on Sunday.
 
DeChambeau shot six-under 66 in the final round at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon to finish at 19-under after 54 holes at the first LIV Golf tournament held in Korea.
  

DeChambeau, who has two U.S. Open titles and now captains the Crushers Golf Club, held off Charles Howell III by two strokes for his first LIV Golf victory since September 2023.
 
DeChambeau grabbed $4 million as the individual winner, and his Crushers GC received $3 million for being the top-scoring team.
 
Howell III made five straight birdies, starting at the 11th, to catch DeChambeau at the top. But after Howell III made bogey at the 16th, DeChambeau finished with two straight birdies for the victory.
 
Kim Min-kyu, a DP World Tour player playing as a temporary injury replacement this week, was the top Korean player in a tie for 42nd at two-over par overall, after shooting 77 on Sunday.
 
Jang Yu-bin, who joined the Iron Heads GC in December as the first Korean national in LIV Golf, couldn't get out of his season-long slump as he finished tied for 48th. 
 
In seven tournaments as a LIV Golf rookie, Jang, the 2024 KPGA Korean Tour Player of the Year, has yet to finish higher than 23rd.
 
This was the first LIV Golf tournament held in Korea since the Saudi Arabia-funded tour's launch in 2022.
 
 
 

Yonhap
