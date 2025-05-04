World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler extends lead at CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas
Published: 04 May. 2025, 17:20
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a five-under, 66, in the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, extending his lead to eight shots and putting himself in prime position to win the title.
With a three-day total of 23-under, 190, Scheffler leads a group that includes Adam Schenk by a wide margin heading into the final round.
Scheffler now stands on the verge of claiming his first regular PGA Tour title since the Tour Championship in September 2023.
Scheffler won seven titles last season, including the Olympic gold medal and the unofficial Hero World Challenge. He injured his hand on a wine glass later that year and underwent surgery, which slowed his return to form.
But this week, he has once again separated himself from the field with dominant, consistent play.
Scheffler shot a 10-under, 61, in the first round to take a two-shot lead, then followed with an eight-under, 63, in the second round to widen the gap to six.
He continued to build momentum the following round, extending his lead to eight shots. He also set a new tournament record for the lowest 36-hole score with 124, and went on to break the 54-hole scoring record as well.
If Scheffler shoots at least one stroke under par in the final round, he will break the tournament’s 72-hole scoring record of 261, set by Jason Day.
Among Korean players, Im Sung-jae posted the best result, sitting tied for 13th at 11-under.
“I didn’t get off to a great start, but after sinking a long birdie putt, the momentum shifted,” Im said on Saturday. “I’m satisfied with finishing four-under today.”
Kim Si-woo ended the day tied for 23rd at 10-under.
“The wind on the front nine made things difficult, but I managed to finish well,” Kim said.
An Byeong-hun finished the third round at two-under, tied for 68th.
