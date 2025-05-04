 SUV crashes into entrance at Manila airport, killing 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

SUV crashes into entrance at Manila airport, killing 2

Published: 04 May. 2025, 15:57
First responders work the scene after a vehicle drove into a departures entrance at Manila's International Airport terminal 1 in Manila on May 4. [AP/YONHAP]

First responders work the scene after a vehicle drove into a departures entrance at Manila's International Airport terminal 1 in Manila on May 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A vehicle crashed into an entrance at Manila's airport on Sunday morning, leaving two people dead including a young girl, officials said.
 
The Philippine Red Cross said the girl was 4 years old, but Secretary of Transportation Vivencio Hizon said she was 5 years old.
 

Related Article

The other victim was an adult man, the humanitarian group said in a statement.
 
Three other people were injured in the incident and were being treated in a hospital, Hizon said.
 
The driver of the vehicle was in police custody, according to the airport's operator, New NAIA Infra.
 
First responders transport the body of a victim after a vehicle drove into the departures entrance at Manila's International Airport Terminal 1, killing some people while injuring others on May 4. [AP/YONHAP]

First responders transport the body of a victim after a vehicle drove into the departures entrance at Manila's International Airport Terminal 1, killing some people while injuring others on May 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Dozens of emergency personnel could be seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport surrounding a black SUV that had rammed into a wall by an entrance. The vehicle was later removed from the site.
 
The airport operator said it is coordinating with the authorities to investigate the incident.
 
 
 

 

AP
tags Manila Philippines airport crash

More in World

Buffett to step down as Berkshire CEO after 60 years at helm, Abel eyed for role

Japan and China accuse each other of violating airspace around disputed East China Sea islands

SUV crashes into entrance at Manila airport, killing 2

Must-win matches shake up the playoffs race in Super Rugby Pacific

Warren Buffett’s best and worst investments in his 60 years leading Berkshire Hathaway

Related Stories

New direct routes open between Korea's regional airports, Manila

Police to conduct international investigation into Japanese email claiming responsibility for Jeju Air crash

Incheon Airport Consortium signs $3.05 billion deal to oversee Manila airport

Government task force begins support for Jeju Air crash victims' families

Shortcut: What we know so far about the Jeju Air crash
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)