SUV crashes into entrance at Manila airport, killing 2

A vehicle crashed into an entrance at Manila's airport on Sunday morning, leaving two people dead including a young girl, officials said.The Philippine Red Cross said the girl was 4 years old, but Secretary of Transportation Vivencio Hizon said she was 5 years old.The other victim was an adult man, the humanitarian group said in a statement.Three other people were injured in the incident and were being treated in a hospital, Hizon said.The driver of the vehicle was in police custody, according to the airport's operator, New NAIA Infra.Dozens of emergency personnel could be seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport surrounding a black SUV that had rammed into a wall by an entrance. The vehicle was later removed from the site.The airport operator said it is coordinating with the authorities to investigate the incident.AP