UK police arrest five men, including four Iranians, over suspected terror plot

Britain's counter-terrorism police arrested five men, including four Iranian nationals, on suspicion of terrorism offences over a plot to target a specific premises, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Sunday.The arrests occurred on Saturday in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester.The police did not disclose details of the plot, citing operational reasons.The Embassy of Iran in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment."The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.Reuters