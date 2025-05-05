More than 1 million SKT users replace SIM cards as carrier stops taking new customers
Published: 05 May. 2025, 13:44
More than 1 million SK Telecom users have replaced their SIM cards as of Monday, after the mobile carrier reported on April 22 that its customer data had been breached under a major hacking attack.
Starting Monday, SK Telecom will stop accepting new customers at retail stores nationwide and solely focus on replacing existing customers' SIM cards, according to the company.
“We’ve replaced around 1 million USIMs so far, and 7.7 million users have made reservations for replacement,” said Kim Hee-seop, head of SK Telecom’s public relations center, during a press briefing at the company’s Samhwa Building in Euljiro, central Seoul.
“We are doing everything possible to secure enough USIMs and expedite the process.”
As of 9 a.m. Monday, 22.18 million users were enrolled in SK Telecom’s USIM Protection Service. The carrier, the largest in Korea, had around 23 million users when it was hacked in April, according to government officials.
The company also announced it will temporarily stop accepting new mobile subscribers and requests for mobile number portability — which allows users to keep their existing phone numbers when they change operators — at all of its T World retail locations, which number around 2,600 nationwide. Partner retailers with SK Telecom are also suspending these services.
“Until yesterday, we focused on supporting airport travelers,” Kim said. “Starting today, we will distribute incoming USIM stock to local retail outlets and prioritize those with reservations.”
Kim added that anyone wishing to change their SIM card can do so without a deadline.
Regarding potential damage from the hack, Kim said, “As far as we know and based on information from the authorities, there haven’t been confirmed cases in the past two weeks of USIM cloning or financial losses due to compromised account information.”
“That said, we can’t guarantee there won’t be any issues going forward. We’ll implement additional safeguards to ensure customer security,” he added.
When asked about compensation in the event of confirmed damages, Kim stated that the company would take responsibility regardless of whether the user subscribed to the protection service.
In response to a recent statement by the Korea Internet & Security Agency that additional malicious code was found during a probe of SK Telecom servers, SK Telecom Vice President Ryu Jung-hwan said, “If meaningful findings emerge, they will likely be shared through the joint investigation task force.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)