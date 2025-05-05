CJ ENM strikes deal to expand K-drama lineup on Amazon Prime Video
Published: 05 May. 2025, 13:27
CJ ENM will expand the lineup of video content it supplies to global streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, the entertainment company said Monday.
The news comes after the two companies signed a partnership deal on Saturday during the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit held in Mumbai, India.
Through the deal, CJ ENM will provide its original drama series produced by its subsidiaries Studio Dragon and CJ ENM Studios exclusively to Amazon Prime Video, including "Head over Heels" in late June, "Her Private Life" (2019), "Another Miss Oh" (2016) and "Mouse" (2021).
The series will be available in 240 countries and regions around the world in subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in 11 languages.
"This strategic collaboration with CJ ENM reinforces Prime Video's commitment to bringing the best of Korean entertainment to our customers worldwide," said Kelly Day, vice president of the international division of Prime Video.
"Korean content continues to resonate deeply with global audiences. We've witnessed the borderless appeal of Korean storytelling with the phenomenal success of shows like 'Marry My Husband' [2024], 'No Gain, No Love'[2024], which not just captured hearts across continents, but also found their place in the Top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from 2024, posting super strong viewership outside their country of origin," she said.
"We are now thrilled to offer new and exclusive titles alongside a catalog of consumer favorites exclusively to Prime Video’s global consumer base in a language of their preference," added Day.
“We're thrilled about this partnership with Prime Video, which allows us to bring our unique Korean stories to an even broader global audience," said Seo Jang-ho, executive vice president at CJ ENM's content business division.
"This collaboration not only strengthens CJ ENM’s global footprint but also reflects our shared vision with Prime Video to deliver captivating stories to fans worldwide. We look forward to building on this momentum and deepening our connection with viewers everywhere."
