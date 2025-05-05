Installation artist Boo Ji-hyun's works 'The Home' get permanent home in Japan’s Setouchi region
Published: 05 May. 2025, 17:42
Korean installation artist Boo Ji-hyun has installed her latest sculpture, "The Home," as a permanent fixture at Uno Port in Japan’s Setouchi region.
Boo, 48, is the only Korean artist invited to participate in the spring session of the 2025 Setouchi Triennale, which opened on April 18. Her new work, created specifically for the event, now stands on the port’s grounds and will remain there even after the session ends on May 25.
A native of Jeju Island, Boo began stealing the spotlight in 2007 for her distinctive installations using decommissioned fishing lights — lamps once used on fishing boats to attract fish at night.
"The Home" continues this motif, incorporating old fishing lights, metal structures, and mirrors. The sculpture is designed to move and reflect the changing light of its surroundings throughout the day.
"'The Home' was inspired by the image of a spaceship engine," Boo told the JoongAng Ilbo in a telephone interview on Monday.
"It represents a journey toward another realm of possibility.
The title also suggests dual meanings: a place that could be called home, or a vessel for those searching for a new space to belong.
The Setouchi Triennale is a major contemporary art festival held every three years across 17 locations, including the islands of Naoshima, Teshima, Inujima and Uno Port. First established in 2013, the festival aims to revitalize Japan's local communities and promote the beauty of nature and art to residents and visitors. This year’s edition features 256 artworks by over 210 artists from 37 countries.
Boo was named one of the three featured artists at this year’s Triennale, a recognition of her growing prominence in the international art scene.
After earning her undergraduate degree in fine arts from Jeju National University, Boo studied media print at Sungshin Women’s University’s graduate school of arts. Initially working in printmaking, particularly scenes of fishing boats, she turned to installation art after discovering discarded fishing lights, which became her signature material.
She has held solo exhibitions at venues such as the Whanki Museum, the Lighting Museum and Unesco's headquarters in Paris. Her work has also been featured in group exhibitions including the Jeju Biennale, National Asian Culture Center, Vladivostok Biennale, Kuandu Biennale, Amorepacific Museum of Art and Kim Tschang-yeul Art Museum.
“I once visited Setouchi years ago and dreamed of exhibiting here,” Boo said. “I tried to create a work that harmonized with the space, and I’m grateful it will now remain here permanently.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
