Jeju Food & Wine Festival to feature 'Culinary Class Wars' chefs cooking up gourmet cuisine
Published: 05 May. 2025, 14:46 Updated: 05 May. 2025, 15:51
A gourmet festival where visitors can experience the culinary talents of both Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) stars and Jeju-based chefs will be held across Jeju Island until next month.
Now in its 10th year, the Jeju Food & Wine Festival (JFWF) will run for six weeks from Thursday to June 15.
Held under the theme “Taste of Jeju,” this festival is a celebration of the island's ingredients, chef creativity and wine, bringing them together in a rich culinary and cultural event.
A range of talent
The highlight of the festival, the Gourmet Dinner, will take place on May 16 at Jeju Shinhwa World. Four chefs from the popular Netflix show “Culinary Class Wars” will collaborate with four Jeju-based chefs to create eight original buffet-style dishes based on local ingredients.
The participating “Culinary Class Wars” chefs are “Silver Spoon” Park Jun-woo, “French Doll” Jang Han-i, “Comic Book Chef” Jo Gwang-hyo and “Boy Who Returned” Chae Nak-young. Representing Jeju are Jeon Jun-ho of Petit Bouchon, Lee Jae-min of UMMM, Yoo Byeong-geon of CAMEO, and Kim Jae-hoon of LUMTP.
Master classes and wine tasting
On May 15, a Master Chef Class will be held at La Bella in Jeju Shinhwa World. In the first session, chefs Park and Jang will share entertaining stories about cooking, followed by a second session with chefs Jo and Chae.
A wine tasting will take place at Shinhwa Terrace from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring more than 80 premium wines and traditional Korean liquors. Each wine will be paired with Jeju ingredients selected by importers. All drinks tasted at the event can be purchased at discounted prices.
On May 13 and 14, the Dessert Fair will gather over 20 local dessert and coffee brands at Shinhwa Terrace. Meanwhile, a Gala Dinner featuring a six-course fine dining menu will be held at the Parnas Hotel Jeju on Saturday and Jeju Shinhwa World on May 17.
Local Jeju spots also participating
Running throughout the festival, Gourmet Spoon 200 & Gourmet Week will feature 200 Jeju-based local restaurants selected by the JFWF Selection Committee. Participating restaurants are listed on the JFWF website, and some will offer special menu items and discounts.
The festivities continue into June. On June 10, the JFWF NEXT gourmet symposium will take place at Halla Convention Center at Cheju Halla University. The symposium will reflect on the festival’s 10-year history and invite food and beverage professionals to discuss the future of fine dining in Jeju and around the world.
From June 10 to 15, Movie-Foovie x Jeju Shinhwa World will present a series of food-themed films at Cine Lounge, accompanied by key dishes and craft beer featured in the movies. The lineup includes “The Solitary Gourmet” (2024), “The Taste of Things” (2023), “Little Forest” (2018), and “Drops of God."
“As we reflect on the 10-year history of the festival, we continue to explore the future of sustainable food culture and the culinary industry,” said a JFWF spokesperson. “We hope everyone enjoys Jeju’s signature gourmet festival to the fullest this family month.”
