 IU donates 150 million won to children and teenagers in need for Children's Day
Published: 05 May. 2025, 14:08
Singer IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer and actor IU donated 150 million won ($108,000) to children and teenagers in need in celebration of Korea's Children's Day, which falls on May 5 every year.
 
"IU has donated 150 million won in the name of IUaena, a portmanteau of IU and her fan club Uaena," said IU's agency EDAM Entertainment.
 

The donation will go to helping children with disabilities and supporting orphaned teenagers going out into society when they reach legal adulthood.
 
Of the total amount, 62 million won will go to Eden I Ville, a nonprofit that supports orphaned teenagers, and 90 million won to ChildFund Korea, which will use the money to improve the lives of children with disabilities by financing their medical expenses and paying for their Children's Day gifts.
 
Certificates of donation by singer and actor IU made under the name IUaene on May 5 [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

IU has been known as one of the most active donors in the Korean entertainment industry. She has been making regular donations under the name IUaena on major occasions, including her birthday, national holidays and national disasters.
 
She was named one of Forbes' Asia's Annual Heroes of Philanthropy by the U.S. magazine in 2019. IU also donated 200 million won to help relieve the aftermath of the North Gyeongsang wildfires that broke out in March.
 
IU has returned to the global spotlight for her starring role in the Netflix original series "When Life Gives You Tangerines," which has nabbed major nominations at the Baeksang Awards set to air on Monday evening. She will start shooting a new drama series, tentatively titled "21st Century Grand Prince's Wife," set to air next year on MBC.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags IU Edam Entertainment

