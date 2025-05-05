 SBS to launch new boy band audition show 'B:My Boyz' in June
Korea JoongAng Daily

SBS to launch new boy band audition show 'B:My Boyz' in June

Published: 05 May. 2025, 13:16
Profile pictures of 30 contestants of SBS's upcoming K-pop audition program, ″B:My Boyz″ [SBS]

TV channel SBS will launch a new boy band audition program titled “B:My Boyz,” featuring 30 trainees vying to become the next leader in K-pop.
 
On Monday, SBS revealed the profiles of the 30 contestants — referred to as “B:Ginners” — including their names, birth dates, nationalities and nicknames.
 

The contestants are: Kang Jun-seong, Kim Bo-hyeon, Kim Jeong-hoon, Luo Zhuobin, Didi, Li Zhiwei, Moon Jae-il, Park Se-chan, Park Jun-hyeok, Ban Daniel, Seo Jun-hyeok, Suthaschai, Ai, Yang Chengxi, Yang Hyeon-bin, William, Lee Seong-in, Lee Yeon-tae, Lee Yun-sung, Lee Jun-myeong, Ikuto, Lim Ji-hwan, Jang Won, Jang Hui-gwang, Choi Yo-han, Kai, Haruto, Hwang Hee-woo, Hyo and Hiroto.
 
“B:My Boyz” aims to differentiate itself from past audition shows by incorporating top idol groups into the competition. According to SBS, major K-pop acts will participate in the show and select a trainee who stands out. While the specific groups and selection methods have not yet been disclosed, fans will be able to vote for their favorites as with typical audition formats.
 
The first episode of “B:My Boyz” will air in June.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags SBS audition K-pop

