Starship Entertainment to debut new 8-member boy band IDID
Published: 05 May. 2025, 15:31
- YOON SO-YEON
Starship Entertainment will debut a new eight-member boy band named IDID, the agency said Monday.
The new band, pronounced I-did, was put together with the eight winning members of the agency's latest audition program "Debut's Plan," which was released on YouTube from March to May.
The members of IDID are Kim Min-jae, Jang Yong-hoon, Baek Jun-hyuk, Park Won-bin, Chu Yoo-chan, Jeong Se-min, Park Jun-hwan and Park Seong-hyeon.
The name symbolizes the group's will to do it and say "I did it" at the end, according to the agency.
IDID will debut within the latter half of 2025, according to Starship Entertainment. It will be the agency's first new boy band in five years since it debuted Cravity in 2020.
Starship Entertainment recently debuted its new girl group KiiiKiii on March 24, the agency's first new girl group in three years since IVE debuted in late 2021.
