 Han Duck-soo proposes meeting with PPP presidential candidate Kim Monday
Published: 05 May. 2025, 12:07
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo shake hands at an event for Buddha's Birthday at the Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who announced his presidential bid last week, proposed a meeting Monday with the People Power Party's (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, Han's aides said, amid speculation that they may discuss unifying their candidacies for the June 3 election.
 
Han made the proposal, which Kim apparently accepted, as they briefly met during a Buddha's Birthday ceremony at Jogye Temple in central Seoul, the aides said.
 

Former Labor Minister Kim won the PPP's presidential nomination Saturday, positioning him to face an uphill battle against Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, who has kept a wide lead in opinion polls.
 
Han, who announced his presidential bid on Friday, has been a favorite among conservatives to challenge the DP's Lee. Han's side has said it would let the PPP determine the terms of unifying Han's candidacy with that of Kim.

Yonhap
