North Korea pushes ahead with final phase of Pyongyang housing project

North Korea is pressing ahead with efforts to complete the last stage of a five-year housing project to build 50,000 homes in Pyongyang by the end of this year, state media said Monday.The structural construction for 10,000 apartments in the Hwasong area in Pyongyang is fully underway as part of the housing project launched in 2021, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The KCNA said special military units have made improvements in construction procedures to reduce the time it takes for framework construction, while officials from the social security ministry have improved equipment operation rates.Pyongyang's northeastern district of Hwasong, along with Songhwa, has been newly developed under a five-year plan unveiled by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2021 to build 10,000 housing units in the capital every year.The first batch was completed in Songhwa in 2022, followed by 30,000 more units in Hwasong in three phases through last month. The country began the fourth stage project in Hwasong in February.Yonhap