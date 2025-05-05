 PPP to hold emergency lawmaker meeting to discuss possible candidacy unification
Published: 05 May. 2025, 17:32
Independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo, right, and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo, left, are seen at an event celebrating Buddha's birthday at Jogyesa Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The People Power Party (PPP) will hold an emergency general meeting of its lawmakers at 7 p.m. on Monday, where a discussion on the possible unification of candidacies for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and independent candidate Han Duck-soo is expected to take place.
 
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong sent a message to party lawmakers Monday afternoon, saying, “Please complete your local schedules, including those concerning Buddha’s Birthday, and attend the general meeting that will be held this evening.”
 

The general meeting was reportedly organized on short notice due to lawmakers’ requests. Messages urging the unification of candidacies, such as “Division is doomed to fail — let’s eliminate selfish desires,” and “Agree to hold a general meeting” are reportedly being posted one after another in a PPP lawmakers’ group chatroom.
 
It has not been confirmed whether Kim will attend the general meeting.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
