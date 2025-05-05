Seeking Buddha's blessing

Presidential candidates attend a celebratory Buddhist ceremony in front of the Daeungjeon Hall at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5, Buddha’s Birthday in the year 2569 of the Buddhist calendar. From right, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo, Progressive Party candidate Kim Jae-yeon, Justice Party candidate Kwon Young-kook and independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo offer prayers. [ JOINT PRESS CORPS]