Acting President Lee confirms medical student expulsions 'will not be withdrawn'
Published: 05 May. 2025, 19:42
Acting President and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho confirmed Monday that confirmed academic probations or expulsions issued to medical students "will not be withdrawn or canceled."
In a message titled “To Medical Students Regarding the 2025 Academic Year” released on Monday, Lee said “There are incorrect claims being spread among some medical students, and I want to correct them,” adding, “Each university will finalize and process academic probation and expulsion decisions by Wednesday in accordance with the rules.”
The government has requested that all medical schools submit the status of their probation and expulsion decisions by Wednesday.
In response, some medical students have reportedly claimed that it would be impossible for individual universities to carry out large-scale academic sanctions, or that even if they are placed on probation or expelled, they may later return through flexible academic policy measures.
Lee’s message is his first official statement to medical students since assuming the role of acting president on Friday. Lee currently serves as the acting president, minister of education and deputy prime minister.
“There will be no additional academic flexibility measures,” Lee reiterated. “And in cases where vacancies arise due to expulsion caused by failure to return, the government will support each university to facilitate smooth transfer admissions for those vacancies.”
“On Wednesday, the final list of students for the 2025 academic year will be confirmed,” Lee added. “The government will now work closely with universities to ensure that returning students can receive proper instruction and protection, putting in full effort to support classes and student welfare.”
Lee also called on students who have already returned to trust the government and their universities and focus on their studies.
He concluded by urging students still hesitant to return: “Please do not stake your precious future as a medical professional on unverified rumors.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
