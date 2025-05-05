Korean kidnapped in Philippines released three days later in 'stable' condition
A Korean national who was kidnapped by armed assailants in the Philippines has been released after three days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday.
“A Korean national who was abducted in the Philippines on Friday has been safely secured by Philippine police as of Monday morning,” said an official from the Foreign Ministry. “The health condition of our citizen is stable.”
The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, when a Korean national was traveling with two Chinese nationals and two Filipinos toward the Nasugbu area, approximately 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Manila, the Philippines, to go fishing, according to the Foreign Ministry. En route, they were kidnapped by a group of seven to eight armed men.
The kidnapping was reported to police after the kidnappers released a Filipino man, believed to be the group’s driver, who alerted a nearby precinct.
Upon learning of the incident, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry and Korea's Embassy in the Philippines immediately requested a prompt police investigation and provided necessary consular assistance to the victim’s family.
In the early stages of the incident, the kidnappers did not contact the victim’s family or acquaintances, prompting authorities to focus their efforts on identifying the perpetrators and determining the motive behind the abduction.
The Foreign Ministry activated its overseas Korean protection task force upon receiving a report from the embassy in Manila and held a joint situation assessment meeting chaired by Yoon Ju-seok, director of the consular security bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Our citizen is in good health, and further personal information about the victim cannot be disclosed,” said the Foreign Ministry official.
The case is still under investigation. The identities of the kidnappers and their motive have not yet been revealed. It has been reported that the Chinese nationals abducted alongside the Korean citizen have also been released.
Meanwhile, last month in the Philippines, a Korean tourist was fatally shot by a motorcycle-riding assailant in the Korean district of Angeles City.
The Foreign Ministry continues to advise travelers to avoid moving through poorly lit or deserted areas at night and to use safe transportation methods such as registered taxis.
