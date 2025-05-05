Seoul National University Hospital delights young patients ahead of Children's Day
Published: 05 May. 2025, 05:10
At a special Children’s Day event held by Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, young patients battling cancer and rare diseases shared their dreams — from becoming a forest researcher to working as a nurse — offering a moving glimpse into resilience, hope and the healing power of care.
“I want to be a nurse at Seoul National University Children’s Hospital,” said six-year-old So-yoon.
When So-yoon said this, her mother Cha Sun-ah, 35, was taken aback. She had always thought of her daughter as just a child, but now she was speaking seriously about her future dream.
So-yoon is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of pediatric cancer characterized by an overgrowth of immature white blood cells in the blood. She has been receiving treatment at Seoul National University Children’s Hospital since her diagnosis in 2023.
“My daughter said she wants to become a nurse at this hospital to help other sick children, just like how she’s been helped,” Cha said. “I’m so grateful to the medical staff, who work tirelessly day and night and have inspired this dream in her.”
Ahead of Children’s Day, which falls on Monday, So-yoon visited the hospital — not for treatment, but to share her dream with other children and staff.
Clutching a dinosaur plush toy and beaming brightly, So-yoon attended the hospital’s Children’s Day event, “We Grow Up,” held on Friday.
Children from across the country who are fighting pediatric cancer or rare diseases were invited to the event, which was organized by Seoul National University Hospital’s Pediatric Cancer and Rare Disease Support Project to offer them a meaningful day.
A highlight of the event was a segment in which nine children and guardians shared their dreams and wishes, offering each other support and encouragement.
So-yoon’s story about finding a dream amidst pain was shared in a video message. The children and families filling the 200-seat auditorium responded with loud applause.
Yeon-woo, 18, who is undergoing treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, also shared her long-held dream of becoming a forestry researcher. A nature lover, she wrote, “I desperately hope to complete my treatment and return to my daily life and pursue my dream.”
“My daughter had always had a clear goal and worked hard for it, but her diagnosis in February changed everything,” said Yeon-woo’s mother, Kim Jung-eun. “At first, it was devastating, but thanks to the devoted medical team, we’ve regained strength and focus. I’m overwhelmed that she now has the chance to revisit her dream.”
There were others too — an 11-year-old boy who dreams of becoming an entomologist while battling chronic myeloid leukemia, and a mother who simply wished to teach her six-year-old son, who has a rare disease called short bowel syndrome, how to ride a bike.
Encouraged by the hospital’s medical staff, the children and their families smiled throughout the day.
The typically gray hospital ward was transformed into a world of color. There were caricature artists drawing cute portraits for the children, and a clown making balloon animals on request.
Most of the children were in wheelchairs or had IV lines attached, but they smiled as they received balloons or saw their portraits come to life. During a performance by magician Lee Eun-gyeol, in which apples seemed to leap out of paintings, children and adults alike were captivated.
The Pediatric Cancer and Rare Disease Support Project, which hosted the event, was launched in 2021 with a 300 billion won ($215 million) donation from the family of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. This year marked the fifth Children’s Day event it has hosted.
Thanks to this donation, 11,822 children received diagnoses and 5,512 received treatment from 2021 to 2024.
“We were fortunate to receive critical tests early on, which led to an early diagnosis,” said Cha, So-yoon’s mother. “That was a huge help, and So-yoon has improved enough to return to preschool this year.”
“This event was held to honor Lee’s legacy by giving dreams, hope and precious memories to children worn out by treatment,” said Choi Eun-hwa, professor of pediatric infectious diseases, head of the support project and director of the hospital. “We’ll continue to work with medical staff nationwide so that these children can grow up healthy and strong.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NAM SOO-HYOUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
