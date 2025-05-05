Han Duck-soo launches election bid, aims to become 1st conservative president from Honam

May 1, 2025, is likely to be remembered as a pivotal day in Korea’s constitutional history. On the same day, the Supreme Court overturned the acquittal of leading presidential contender Lee Jae-myung in his election law case, sending it back for retrial; Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo resigned; and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok stepped down amid impeachment proceedings.Amid the political turmoil, Han formally declared his candidacy on May 2. His platform includes a roadmap for constitutional reform and a shortened presidential term. He also pledged to resolve the U.S.-triggered trade crisis, form a national unity cabinet and support disadvantaged groups. The Democratic Party criticized his move as an abandonment of his caretaker role.Han’s candidacy marks a notable turn. He previously served as prime minister under both progressive President Roh Moo-hyun and conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol. Absent Yoon’s impeachment, Han would likely have exited quietly in a reshuffle. Some speculate that a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump in April influenced his decision. While legally free to run, Han now faces public scrutiny.Despite his long public career, Han’s personal life remains largely private. His wife, Choi Ah-young, a 77-year-old graduate of Seoul National University’s College of Fine Arts, has kept a low profile and never held a solo exhibition. She has remained out of public view, possibly due to past rumors raised by former NIS Director Park Ji-won regarding alleged ties to shamanism. Han’s military service also went unnoticed until he recently revealed he served as a corporal in the Republic of Korea Army.Han’s first public activity after his campaign launch was a visit to a shantytown with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. He also attempted to pay respects at the May 18 National Cemetery in Gwangju, but the visit was canceled due to opposition from civic groups. At the site, Han reportedly said, “I am also from Honam,” repeating the phrase 15 times. Honam refers to the combined region of North and South Jeolla Provinces in southwestern Korea. Han was born in Jeonju, North Jeolla, in 1949, and later moved to Seoul, graduating from Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University.For most of his 55-year career, Han did not mention his Honam roots in official profiles — likely due to regional discrimination at the time. It was only in 1998, after being appointed chief trade negotiator under President Kim Dae-jung, that he listed Jeonju as his hometown. Some viewed the timing as politically motivated.Han’s extended family background has only recently come to light. His father-in-law, Choi Hyun-sik, was a lay elder at Seoul Jonggyo Church and the grandson of Pastor Choi Hak-sam, who founded Jukdong Church in Gimje. Choi helped establish Jeonbuk Bank and led Shinheung Construction, one of 16 firms involved in building the Gyeongbu Expressway. He was awarded the Order of Industrial Service Merit in 1970 for his contributions. In 2020, the Moon Jae-in administration inscribed the company’s name on a monument commemorating the expressway’s completion.During his 2022 confirmation hearing, Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Eui-kyeom accused Choi of unethical business practices. Han responded that his father-in-law had supported a political figure — widely believed to be Kim Dae-jung — and later faced tax audits and bankruptcy under the Park Chung Hee regime. The implication was that Choi suffered for supporting a Honam-based opposition figure.Shinheung Construction also worked on the Honam Expressway and parts of the Gyeongbu route between Gyeongju and Yeongcheon. This connection has drawn attention, especially as Han and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo are reportedly considering merging their campaigns — both having ties to the Gyeongbu Expressway. Whether they will agree on a single candidate remains uncertain.If Han clears the hurdles ahead, he could become the first conservative president from Honam. The Democratic Party has already produced two liberal presidents from Yeongnam — Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in — and its current nominee, Lee Jae-myung, is from Andong. The conservative bloc has lagged in overcoming regional divides. Whether Han will also become the first president with a civil service examination background hinges entirely on the voters’ decision.