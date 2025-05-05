DP's reaction to court ruling contradicts rule of law

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The response from the Democratic Party (DP) to the Supreme Court’s May 1 ruling against its presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, has escalated to a level that raises serious concerns about democratic norms. Following the court’s decision to overturn Lee’s acquittal and send the case back for retrial, the party’s reaction has gone beyond disagreement to include open threats against the judiciary.On Sunday, the party called for a parliamentary hearing and special investigation targeting Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. Kim Min-seok, co-chair of the party’s election committee, made inflammatory remarks, even referring to “Jo Hee-de's third insurrection,” and floated proposals such as creating a special court and expanding the number of Supreme Court justices. A group of first-term lawmakers, calling themselves "The Mincho," announced their intention to file an impeachment motion against Jo. The party has also advanced a proposed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would suspend court proceedings if a defendant is elected president — an apparent attempt to shield Lee from further legal jeopardy.Such moves undermine the fundamental principle of the separation of powers. Just one month ago, when the Constitutional Court removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, the DP demanded that he accept the ruling without protest. At the time, party spokesperson Hwang Jung-a accused Yoon of “mocking” the court for voicing opposition. Now that the court has ruled against its own candidate, the DP appears to be adopting the very behavior it once condemned.The party’s aggressive stance seems aimed at neutralizing Lee’s legal vulnerability ahead of the June presidential election. Kim’s statement that “the Supreme Court’s error must not be repeated in the High Court” indicates a broader strategy to discredit the judiciary. But this directly contradicts the message of national unity that Lee emphasized just days earlier upon securing his party’s nomination.The party’s legislative behavior has also drawn scrutiny. Amid rising economic concerns following U.S. tariff hikes, the DP pushed through the impeachment of Choi Sang-mok, the former acting president and deputy prime minister of the economy. His resignation has left Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho in charge of presidential duties — a highly unusual situation. The DP seems unbothered by this administrative instability, prioritizing political strategy over national interest.The last time the DP held a majority in the National Assembly, it monopolized all 18 parliamentary committee chair posts before public criticism forced a retreat. Its controversial installation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the weakening of prosecutorial powers under “complete severance of investigative authority” now appear to have hampered investigations, including into the martial law case.The DP must reconsider its current course. It should ask whether this approach helps win over moderate voters. If it continues to undermine the judiciary, it poses a grave threat to Korea’s democratic foundations.