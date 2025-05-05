Monday's fortune: Warm hearts and cool heads needed
Published: 05 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Take an interest in spiritual reflection.
🔹 Live with love and gratitude in your heart.
🔹 Embrace forgiveness and empathy.
🔹 Flexibility prevents breakage.
🔹 Gentleness can overcome force.
🔹 Reflect inward rather than seeking company.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Practice tolerance and understanding.
🔹 Choose minimalism over excess.
🔹 Overlook minor faults in others.
🔹 Marital spats are fleeting — let them go.
🔹 Letting go is sometimes the real win.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary outings — enjoy solitude.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 You're only as old as you feel.
🔹 Take charge of things at home.
🔹 Time may feel irrelevant today.
🔹 Tackle your to-do list without delay.
🔹 Act on what you’ve planned.
🔹 Youth’s fire is your secret weapon.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Bad | 🧭 South
🔹 Bonds of blood feel especially warm.
🔹 A partner's support outweighs all else.
🔹 Respect your spouse’s opinions.
🔹 Prioritize family over social plans.
🔹 Married? It’s a great day for baby planning.
🔹 Recharge your love battery.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 You may spend time with your children.
🔹 Reconnect with friends or relatives.
🔹 Consider visiting a place of worship.
🔹 Plan a trip or outing with family.
🔹 Nature outings could lift your spirit.
🔹 Enjoy shopping or a casual meet-up.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Give more than you take today.
🔹 Acts of kindness will return as blessings.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 Open your heart and take initiative.
🔹 Make memories with your kids.
🔹 Echo and affirm others' thoughts.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Grandchildren are your brightest joy.
🔹 Eat well even without an appetite.
🔹 Consider other viewpoints before pushing yours.
🔹 Find peace by the water or in the mountains.
🔹 Avoid traffic — leave ahead of time.
🔹 Try reading something spiritual today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Anger only harms yourself—breathe through it.
🔹 Don’t meddle or intervene today.
🔹 Discipline isn’t the same as nagging.
🔹 Avoid arguments and crowded places.
🔹 Stay modest — avoid bragging.
🔹 Listen to music to lift your mood.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Grandkids are your legacy and hope.
🔹 Stay youthful and in tune with the times.
🔹 A joyful, meaningful day lies ahead.
🔹 Skip work — be with your loved ones.
🔹 Travel or dive into a hobby.
🔹 You might get lucky with food today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood is thicker than water — cherish kin.
🔹 Trust your intuition.
🔹 You may host or attend a joyful gathering.
🔹 Feel fulfilled and proud today.
🔹 Catch up with friends or shop leisurely.
🔹 Your social circle may expand.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 The more, the merrier — abundance brings joy.
🔹 Harmony at home brings deep happiness.
🔹 Expect a lively house or delightful reunion.
🔹 Rally the family to tackle chores together.
🔹 Communication flows easily today.
🔹 You’re the star of your story.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Let go of attachments — stay light.
🔹 Release clinging thoughts or regrets.
🔹 Not everyone will align with your heart.
🔹 Skip the outing — home brings more peace.
🔹 Silence can be golden today.
🔹 White tones may bring calm or luck.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
