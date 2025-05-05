Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong makes MLB debut

Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong has made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting called up from the minors.Kim entered the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday in the bottom of the ninth inning as a defensive replacement. As Kim took over at second base, Chris Taylor, who started the game at second base, moved to left field to replace Michael Conforto. Kim did not register a plate appearance, as the Dodgers went on to win the game 10-3.Kim became the 28th Korean player to appear in an MLB game, joining a list that includes current San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, Kim's former teammate on the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO.The Dodgers called Kim hours before the game from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers placed infielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday.Kim arrived at Truist Park about two hours before first pitch, scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and was not in the starting lineup. The start of the game was delayed by about three hours due to rain.After eight years in the KBO, Kim signed a three-year contract worth $12.5 million with the Dodgers in January, with an option for two more years that would give him a chance to make up to $22 million in total.Known for his defensive versatility, speed and bat-to-ball skills, Kim had designs on making the Dodgers' Opening Day roster in March. However, he struggled to a .207 batting average with 11 strikeouts in 29 at-bats in spring training while overhauling his swing.With Oklahoma City, Kim batted .252 with an on-base plus slugging of .798 while putting up five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 steals in 28 games. An opportunity finally opened up on a deep Dodgers team when Edman, a half-Korean star who played for Korea alongside Kim at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, went down with the ankle injury.“I was very surprised with the call-up,” Kim told reporters in the dugout before Saturday's game. “My Triple-A manager (Scott Hennessey) told me after the game last night that I should pack up and get ready. I'm very excited right now.”Kim said he remains confident despite early-season struggles through his swing change.“I've had a lot of at-bats with my new swing and I've become more comfortable with it now,” Kim added. “There is still a lot of room for improvement, but the swing is better than what it used to be at the beginning.”Kim said he was not disappointed or upset that he didn't get to begin the season with the Dodgers.“I figured it all happened because I didn't play well,” he said. “All I wanted to do was work hard and get called up to the majors as soon as possible.”Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted Kim was “playing well” in Triple-A and that his ability to handle multiple positions could come in handy.“I think the versatility — the second base, shortstop, center field, the baserunning component — I think all of that was a factor,” Robert said. ""He's making strides. Quite frankly, this can be a good opportunity to see some major league pitching and to see the quality. Also to get his feet wet to make his MLB debut here in the States. I think we're all excited for him.”The Dodgers aren't short of utility players who can play the same positions that Kim can. Roberts said he will “see if there is an opportunity” for Kim to start at some point.“I think there will be. Right now, [Kim's role will] be to come off the bench and fill in different spots.”Yonhap