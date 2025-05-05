KBO season breaks more records as attendance surpasses 3 million in fewest games

The Korean baseball league announced Monday it has surpassed 3 million in regular-season attendance in the fewest games in its history.The KBO said its 2025 season attendance reached 3,061,937 after a record 175 games. The previous mark for the fewest games to 3 million was 190 games from the 2012 season.The KBO earlier reached 1 million and then the 2 million mark in a record-setting pace, too.With the country celebrating Children's Day — one of the biggest days in a KBO regular-season calendar — four out of five games were played at sold-out stadiums Monday for a total daily attendance of 91,434.The annual Children's Day game between the LG Twins and the Doosan Bears drew 23,750 fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. There was one other game in the capital city, with the Kiwoom Heroes hosting the Kia Tigers at Gocheok Sky Dome before a sellout crowd of 16,000.At Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, the home team Lotte Giants hosted the SSG Landers in front of 22,669 fans. The Hanwha Eagles faced the Samsung Lions with 17,000 fans at their brand-new Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul.The only game that didn't sell out Monday was at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of the capital, where the home team KT Wiz went up against the NC Dinos in front of 12,051 fans — 6,649 short of a full house.For the season, the 10 KBO teams have combined for 82 sellouts.In 2024, the league established new single-season record with 10.88 million fans and 221 sellouts.Yonhap