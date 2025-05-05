 Kim Min-jae secures first trophy in Germany with Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Kim Min-jae secures first trophy in Germany with Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title

Published: 05 May. 2025, 11:32
Bayern Munich's Korean defender Kim Min-jae, left, and St Pauli's German forward Johannes Eggestein vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between St Pauli and Bayern Munich in Hamburg on Nov. 9, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich's Korean defender Kim Min-jae, left, and St Pauli's German forward Johannes Eggestein vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between St Pauli and Bayern Munich in Hamburg on Nov. 9, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Bayern Munich and their Korean defender Kim Min-jae have locked down the Bundesliga title for the 2024-2025 season with time to spare.
 
Bayer 04 Leverkusen, trying to chase down Bayern Munich, settled for a 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg in their game at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany, on Sunday.
 

Related Article

With that result, Bayern Munich locked down their 34th Bundesliga title with two matches remaining this season, as they lead Leverkusen by eight points, 76 to 68.
 
Bayern finished third last season as their Bundesliga title streak came to a halt at 11. Under new head coach Vincent Kompany, they reached the top of the table after the third match of this season and never relinquished their lead.
 
Kim, who joined the German giants prior to the 2023-2024 campaign, will get to lift his first trophy in Germany and his second title in a major European league.
 
Prior to taking his talent to Germany, Kim had helped Napoli win the Italian league title in the 2022-2023 season.
 
Kim is the first Korean player to win domestic titles in two of the "Big Five" leagues in Europe: England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.
 
Kim had an up-and-down first season with Bayern and was once criticized by then-head coach Thomas Tuchel for his overly aggressive defending that left him vulnerable to mistakes.
 
Under Kompany, himself a former center back, Kim has thrived playing his usual style this season. Bayern have conceded the fewest goals in the Bundesliga with 32 in 32 matches.

Yonhap
tags Kim Min-jae Bundesliga Bayern Munich

More in Football

Kim Min-jae secures first trophy in Germany with Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title

Hwang Hee-chan celebrates the season with Son Heung-min, other Korean footballers in England

Joo Min-kyu’s late-career surge powers Daejeon to the top

KFA faces tough competition in bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

Jesse Lingard takes stand in Liverpool to defend grandfather accused of sexual assault

Related Stories

Kim Min-jae joins Bayern Munich on five-year deal

Injury crisis at Bayern Munich forces Kim Min-jae to play with bad Achilles

Kim Min-jae's 'unsatisfactory' Bundesliga season

Kim Min-jae 'just enough' to meet expectations at Bayern: Thomas Tuchel

Vincent Kompany joins Kim Min-jae's Bayern Munich as new manager
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)