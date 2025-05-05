 Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China
Published: 05 May. 2025, 12:21
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on May 4, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.
 
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had no plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, but U.S. officials were speaking with Chinese officials about different things.
 

Asked if any trade agreements would be announced this week, Trump said that could "very well be" but gave no details.

Reuters
