Dining out, out of reach
Published: 06 May. 2025, 17:24
A sticker indicating a price hike is seen on a menu displaying naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles) outside a restaurant in Seoul on May 6, the final day of holiday weekend. Rising prices for dining-out staples are driving up consumer inflation. According to the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information website, the average cost of one serving of naengmyeon is now 12,115 won ($ 8.73). [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)