 Coupang to roll out English service, beta version already available
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coupang to roll out English service, beta version already available

Published: 06 May. 2025, 12:37 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 13:27
Delivery service Coupang's new English interface [COUPANG]

Delivery service Coupang's new English interface [COUPANG]

 
Coupang is rolling out an English service of its famed online shopping app to appeal to English speakers living in Korea.
 
The English interface supports everything from product searches to detailed product information, order details, the purchase page and membership benefit screens, according to Coupang on Tuesday.
 
A beta version of the English service is currently available. 
 

Related Article

 
Users can see information like shipping, delivery and savings from discounts in English. Services within the Coupang app, such as Rocket Delivery, overseas deliveries and daily discount services, are also available in English.
 
The English interface can be accessed immediately by switching the language setting to “English” in the “My Coupang” menu in the app.
  
“Coupang has continuously improved and innovated its services to offer a better shopping experience to all customers,” said a Coupang spokesperson. “We will keep enhancing differentiated convenience and benefits by reflecting the voices of various customers.”
 
The number of foreign residents in Korea surpassed 2.6 million last year, according to immigration statistics from the Ministry of Justice. 
 
The number of customers searching for products in English on the Coupang app has also been steadily increasing, and more foreign customers are turning to Coupang thanks to its fast Rocket Delivery, competitive prices, wide product selection and other differentiated benefits and conveniences, according to the company. 
 

The delivery service began preparing the English-language adaptation last year, according to Coupang.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Coupang English Korea

More in Industry

Samsung SDI to exhibit battery products for EVs, energy storage at Munich trade show

SK Telecom registers more than 24 million users in USIM Protection Service after data breach

Kia reports record EV sales in Europe in first quarter

Coupang to roll out English service, beta version already available

LG Electronics aims to collect 8 million tons of old appliances for recycling by 2030

Related Stories

FTC looks into Coupang bundling food delivery, streaming platform services

Coupang to hike WOW membership fee by 58 percent from Saturday

Coupang hit with $102 million fine from FTC over search results manipulation

밀려드는 알리에 맞서 직구 확대하는 한국 전자상거래 기업들

Prosecutors raid Coupang headquarters for promoting private brands
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)