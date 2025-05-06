Coupang to roll out English service, beta version already available
Published: 06 May. 2025, 12:37 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 13:27
Coupang is rolling out an English service of its famed online shopping app to appeal to English speakers living in Korea.
The English interface supports everything from product searches to detailed product information, order details, the purchase page and membership benefit screens, according to Coupang on Tuesday.
A beta version of the English service is currently available.
Users can see information like shipping, delivery and savings from discounts in English. Services within the Coupang app, such as Rocket Delivery, overseas deliveries and daily discount services, are also available in English.
The English interface can be accessed immediately by switching the language setting to “English” in the “My Coupang” menu in the app.
“Coupang has continuously improved and innovated its services to offer a better shopping experience to all customers,” said a Coupang spokesperson. “We will keep enhancing differentiated convenience and benefits by reflecting the voices of various customers.”
The number of foreign residents in Korea surpassed 2.6 million last year, according to immigration statistics from the Ministry of Justice.
The number of customers searching for products in English on the Coupang app has also been steadily increasing, and more foreign customers are turning to Coupang thanks to its fast Rocket Delivery, competitive prices, wide product selection and other differentiated benefits and conveniences, according to the company.
The delivery service began preparing the English-language adaptation last year, according to Coupang.
