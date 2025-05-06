HD Hyundai signs MOU with A.P. Moller-Maersk on decarbonized shipping, integrated logistics
Published: 06 May. 2025, 11:38
HD Hyundai signed a partnership with Danish logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk to jointly develop decarbonized shipping technology and global integrated logistics services, the Korean company said Tuesday.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on April 24, at a ceremony attended by key figures including HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla, along with other officials.
Through the MOU, Maersk will apply HD Hyundai's ship decarbonization technologies to its fleet to reduce carbon emissions, while HD Hyundai will apply Maersk’s integrated logistics services at a broader level across its subsidiaries to strengthen the global supply chain.
The ships set to be delivered by the Korean company will be equipped with navigation solution Hinas, developed by Avikus, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, and the AI-based decarbonization and economic operation solution Oceanwise, developed by HD Hyundai Marine Solutions.
The two companies will then conduct a six-month pilot operation to verify the fuel savings and carbon reduction effects of the advanced navigation solution.
The two companies are also planning to optimize engine efficiency, increase container ship cargo capacity and retrofit dual-fuel propulsion systems. They will also assess the feasibility of the solid oxide fuel cell system with the recently established HD Hyundai’s subsidiary, HD Hydrogen.
HD Hyundai will leverage Maersk’s integrated logistics services to expand ocean freight volumes supported by the Danish giant’s “East-West Network” and utilize the logistics company’s capabilities across airfreight services and land transportation, as well as warehousing infrastructure.
"Our collaboration with Maersk will serve as a leading example of innovation in the global logistics market by combining decarbonization shipping technologies with integrated logistics networks," said Chung. "We will rapidly advance the world’s best shipbuilding technologies with the goal of building a sustainable maritime logistics network that ensures safety, low-emissions and optimal efficiency."
"Our partnership with HD Hyundai has been built over decades, founded on mutual trust and respect," said Maersk Uggla. "This MOU marks an important milestone, reinforcing the strong relationship we have developed and paving the way for even greater collaboration in the future."
HD Hyundai supplied 19 methanol-powered container ships to Maersk since 2021, including the world’s first ultra-large version of the vessel that was delivered last year, according to the Korean company.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)