Kia reports record EV sales in Europe in first quarter

Published: 06 May. 2025, 13:09
Kia's EV4, its first-ever electric sedan [KIA]

Kia, Korea's second-biggest carmaker, sold a record number of electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe in the first quarter, data showed Tuesday.
 
Kia sold 27,761 EVs during the January-March period in the European market, a 17 percent increase from the previous record set in the third quarter of 2023, according to the data provided by the company.
 

The proportion of EVs in the company's overall vehicle sales in Europe also surpassed the 20 percent mark for the first time.
 
The boost in EV sales was spearheaded by the Kia EV3, a compact electric SUV which sold 17,878 units in the first quarter, accounting for 64 percent of the company's total EV sales in the cited period.
 
Sales of EVs are rapidly increasing in Europe, with 573,500 cars sold in the first quarter alone, up 28 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.
 
The Korean automaker plans to beef up its EV lineup with the launch of the new EV4, EV5 and PV5 models in Europe this year.

Yonhap
