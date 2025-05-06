 Korean delegation to visit Czech Republic for nuclear power plant deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean delegation to visit Czech Republic for nuclear power plant deal

Published: 06 May. 2025, 12:24
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, second from left, departs from Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport on May 6, 2025, to finalize a deal for a new nuclear power plant project in Dukovany. [NEWS1]

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, second from left, departs from Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport on May 6, 2025, to finalize a deal for a new nuclear power plant project in Dukovany. [NEWS1]

 
A Korean delegation was set to travel to the Czech Republic on Tuesday to attend the signing ceremony of a multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant deal and discuss bilateral economic cooperation with the European country, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
 
The delegation, comprising government and parliamentary officials, will pay a two-day visit to Prague to attend the ceremony slated for Wednesday, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

It will also meet with the Czech prime minister and president of the nation's Senate to discuss the cooperation on the nuclear power plant and advanced industries as well as infrastructure.
 
Korean delegates include Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, Land Minister Park Sang-woo and Rep. Lee Chul-gyu, chair of the parliamentary industry committee.
 
A Korean consortium, led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), will sign a final agreement with the Czech Republic's Elektrarna Dukovany II to build two nuclear power units at the Dukovany power plant.
 
The deal, estimated to be worth 26 trillion won ($18.8 billion), marks Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project since 2009, when the KHNP won the Barakah nuclear power plant contract in the United Arab Emirates.
 
In July 2024, Korea was selected as the preferred bidder for the Czech project.

Yonhap
tags Korea nuclear power plant Czech Republic

More in Industry

Samsung SDI to exhibit battery products for EVs, energy storage at Munich trade show

SK Telecom registers more than 24 million users in USIM Protection Service after data breach

Kia reports record EV sales in Europe in first quarter

Coupang to roll out English service, beta version already available

LG Electronics aims to collect 8 million tons of old appliances for recycling by 2030

Related Stories

Yoon's trip to Czech Republic focuses on nuclear energy alliance, opens doors to more deals

Korea, Czech Republic sign 56 MOUs, agreements through Yoon’s visit

Yoon, Czech prime minister visit Doosan Skoda Power, sign nuclear energy cooperation agreements

Czech president signals optimism on Korea inking nuclear plant deal in summit

$18B Czech nuclear project a windfall for Korean economy facing headwinds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)