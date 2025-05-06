Korean delegation to visit Czech Republic for nuclear power plant deal

A Korean delegation was set to travel to the Czech Republic on Tuesday to attend the signing ceremony of a multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant deal and discuss bilateral economic cooperation with the European country, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.The delegation, comprising government and parliamentary officials, will pay a two-day visit to Prague to attend the ceremony slated for Wednesday, according to the ministry.It will also meet with the Czech prime minister and president of the nation's Senate to discuss the cooperation on the nuclear power plant and advanced industries as well as infrastructure.Korean delegates include Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, Land Minister Park Sang-woo and Rep. Lee Chul-gyu, chair of the parliamentary industry committee.A Korean consortium, led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), will sign a final agreement with the Czech Republic's Elektrarna Dukovany II to build two nuclear power units at the Dukovany power plant.The deal, estimated to be worth 26 trillion won ($18.8 billion), marks Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project since 2009, when the KHNP won the Barakah nuclear power plant contract in the United Arab Emirates.In July 2024, Korea was selected as the preferred bidder for the Czech project.Yonhap