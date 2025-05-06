Korean home appliances giant LG Electronics aims to collect 8 million tons of old appliances for recycling by 2030 as part of efforts to promote the circular economy, company officials said Tuesday.The company has retrieved a combined 5 million tons of discarded appliances from across the globe since 2006 to this end, according to the officials.Marking Earth Day on April 22, the company also collected 2,850 kilograms (6,283 pounds) of electronic gadgets and home appliances thrown out by its employees.Under its environmental, social and governance vision of “Better Life for All,” LG Electronics has been operating a program for collecting and recycling old home appliances in 54 countries, including the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.LG Electronics said the initiative allows the company to reduce its carbon emissions and create a circular economy by sorting reusable parts from waste electronic products and reprocessing them.“We plan to use some 600,000 tons of recycled plastic in our product manufacturing between 2021 and 2030,” a company official said.Yonhap