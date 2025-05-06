SKT hack spurs security overhaul

A notice about SIM card replacements is posted at an SKT store in Seoul on May 6, as fallout from SKT's SIM card data breach grows. According to industry sources on the same day, major retailers such as Emart and Lotte Mart have suspended identity verification services for SKT and SKT-affiliated budget phone users on their integrated ID platforms. Logistics companies are also closely monitoring the situation and inspecting the security of their systems.[YONHAP]