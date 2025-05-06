Samsung SDI to exhibit battery products for EVs, energy storage at Munich trade show
Published: 06 May. 2025, 13:25
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Samsung SDI will showcase its battery products for EVs and energy storage systems (ESS) from Wednesday at a trade show in Munich, Germany, as the firm vies to secure overseas customers amid a slump in the battery market.
The company will divide its booth into five zones that focus on Samsung's SBB 1.5, AI data centers, tech hubs, batteries and net-zero emissions at Interbattery Europe in Messe, Munich, for three days through Friday, Samsung SDI said Tuesday.
The Interbattery Europe is organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association, Coex and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) and is part of the Smarter E Europe, an alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry.
Samsung SDI will display batteries and related technologies including the U8A1, the firm’s newest high-density battery used in uninterruptible power supply devices made for AI data centers; the SBB 1.5, an ESS system stored in a 20-feet container; energy-dense square batteries; 46-phi cylindrical batteries; all-solid-state batteries and thermal propagation technology.
The firm will also showcase its record of battery life cycles and raw ingredient recycling efforts made as part of its environmental and social governance policy.
The company said in a previous press release that it will participate in Interbattery Europe as part of its global expansion. Firm officials will meet with global customers at the event, and the company will hold a keynote speech at Battery Day Europe, a conference also organized by Kotra as part of Smarter E Europe, Samsung SDI said Tuesday.
“In this exhibition, we will showcase next-generation batteries optimized for the AI era that are innovative and enhanced in safety,” a Samsung SDI spokesperson said. “With this advanced battery technology, we aim to lead the market to the next level.”
Samsung SDI turned red in the first quarter from being profitable a year earlier, with an operating loss of more than 400 billion won ($278.3 million) and a 34.9 percent year-on-year drop in sales.
The company attributed the loss, which fell short of market expectations, to changes to inventory records for customers in the EV and power tool industries and seasonal weakness in the ESS market.
Samsung SDI expects to revive itself in the second quarter as EV incentives and environmental regulations expand across Europe and automakers finish their inventory adjustments.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)