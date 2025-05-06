 Blackpink members, Seventeen's S.Coups suit up for Met Gala
Blackpink members, Seventeen's S.Coups suit up for Met Gala

Published: 06 May. 2025, 13:10 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 13:50
K-pop singers at the 2025 Met Gala, from left: Jennie, Rose, Lisa and S.Coups [AP/YONHAP]

K-pop singers Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of girl group Blackpink and S.Coups of boy band Seventeen flaunted their outfits at the Met Gala on Monday.
 
The four K-pop singers attended the annual invite-only fashion extravaganza held on Monday at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, held this year under the spring exhibition theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." 
 

Befitting the theme, the four K-pop singers were spotted donning darker-colored, simple yet chic, gowns.
 
Jennie showed up in an elegant tuxedo-style dress adorned with neat pearls and highlights of white decorations, topped off with a flat hat. Rosé went with a darker, all-black suit with "a plunging black suit with a dramatic train from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello," according to Elle magazine, finished off with an accentuated pendant necklace.
 
Lisa went bold with a see-through lace top and Louis Vuitton tights with no pants on. S.Coups, on the other hand, sported a heavily layered look inspired by Korean traditional dress, hanbok, with a gray suit topped off with a black overcoat.
 
Jennie attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ″Superfine: Tailoring Black Style″ exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

Rose attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ″Superfine: Tailoring Black Style″ exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

LISA attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ″Superfine: Tailoring Black Style″ exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

S.Coups poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

"The Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years through the concept of dandyism," The Costume Institute said last October in its announcement of the 2025 theme.
 
"'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe. Through a presentation of garments and accessories, paintings, photographs, decorative arts and more, from the 18th century to today, the exhibition interprets the concept of dandyism as both an aesthetic and a strategy that allowed for new social and political possibilities."
 
This is the third consecutive year for Jennie to attend the Met Gala. For Rosé, it was her first time in four years to return to the event.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Blackpink members, Seventeen's S.Coups suit up for Met Gala

