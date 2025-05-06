Jin of BTS donates $72,000 to children's hospital
Published: 06 May. 2025, 13:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Jin of boy band BTS has donated 100 million won ($72,000) to Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Monday.
The hospital said that the donation was made to its children’s hospital for Children’s Day.
“My heart always breaks whenever I see children battling illness,” Jin was quoted as saying by the hospital. “I’ve decided to make a small donation in hopes that it will help them regain their health and be able to run around and play as soon as possible.”
An official for Asan Medical Center said that the donation will support the treatment of young patients as well as improvements to the medical environment.
Jin is set to release his second solo EP, “Echo,” on May 16. He will then go on a world tour titled “RunSeokjin Ep. Tour” starting June 28 in Goyang, Gyeonggi, and stopping in nine cities including Osaka, Dallas, Newark, London and Amsterdam.
