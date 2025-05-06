 Monsta X to mark 10 years with compilation album 'Now Project vol.1'
Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:18
Monsta X [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Monsta X is set to release a digital compilation album titled “Now Project vol.1” on May 14, Starship Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The album, which will be made available on online streaming sites, celebrates the band’s 10th anniversary since its debut.
 

It will be composed of 10 songs that were released between 2021 and 2023. Some songs that were initially absent of some members due to military service were rerecorded to include all six members’ voices.
 
Monsta X [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

The “Now” in the album’s title is “Mon” of the band’s name spelled backward, the agency said.
 
“This album is the first chapter in which the band rewrites its time together on stage, in music and with fans to ‘present tense,’” the agency said in a press release.
 
Monsta X debuted in 2015 with the EP “Trespass.” The band has seen success over the years with songs like "Gambler" (2021), "Rush Hour" (2021), "Love Killa" (2020), "Shoot Out" (2018) and "Dramarama" (2017).
 
Since 2021, the band’s members have been sequentially enlisting for mandatory military service. With member Hyungwon’s discharge scheduled for May 13, the band will mark its full return in four years with this album the next day.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
