 New girl group Kiiras reveals all members, set to debut on May 29
Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:22
From left, Doyeon, Roah and Lingling will debut as girl group Kiiras on May 29. [LEANBRANDING]

All six members of upcoming girl group Kiiras have been revealed and now await their debut on May 29, the group’s agency, LeanBranding, said Tuesday.
 
Kiiras is a multi-national group made up of members from Korea, Japan and Malaysia. It is the first K-pop unit to debut under talent agency LeanBranding.
 

The agency posted the members' profiles on its social media from April 18 and finished the lineup with reveals of Doyeon and Roah on Sunday. 
 
Malaysian member Lingling, who became known to the public after appearing on CJ ENM’s K-pop audition reality series “I-Land 2: N/a” (2024), was the first member to be revealed by the agency. Her debut as leader of the team will mark the first time a Malaysian national debuted in a K-pop girl group.
 
Fans might be excited to see some familiar faces in the bunch. Doyeon worked as a child actor in advertisements and TV series before becoming a K-pop trainee. Youngest member Roah, aged 13, was active as a gugak (traditional Korean music) artist and also appeared in ads, movies and drama series.
 
Korean members Harin and Kylie and Japanese member Kurumi make up the remaining spots.
 
The group will release new music on May 29. Singer-songwriter SAAY, who has also worked on productions for EXO’s Baekhyun, aespa and Twice, worked as head producer for the group’s debut music, according to LeanBranding.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
