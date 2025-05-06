Bae Doo-na shows off her cheerful side in upcoming disaster comedy 'Virus'
It’s been a while since actor Bae Doo-na has played a bright, cheerful character on the silver screen.
Even the 45-year-old actor herself says that “it’s been a really long time since I smiled that much in a film,” referring to the upcoming film “Virus,” directed by Kang Yi-kwan and set for release on May 7.
“I watched the film again for the first time in six years after we finished shooting, and even I looked so fresh and cute in it,” Bae said.
“Virus” is a quirky disaster comedy about the spread of a deadly virus, which causes people to fall in love uncontrollably and has a 100-percent fatality rate. Bae plays Taek-sun, who gets infected but turns out to be immune.
She embarks on an unexpected journey with three men — the introverted researcher Soo-phil (Son Suk-ku), who has been single his entire life, Taek-sun’s elementary school classmate Yeon-woo (Chang Ki-ha), and the only expert capable of developing a cure, Dr. Lee Kyun (Kim Yoon-seok).
A former aspiring novelist who now lives gloomily as a translator, Taek-sun becomes infected and transforms, reawakening her romantic side and embracing a playful, affectionate persona. The film is based on Lee Ji-min’s novel “Youth in Extremes” (translated). Although it was filmed several years ago, the release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’ve played a lot of serious, expressionless roles in crime and thriller films, so it was refreshing to show a lighter side of myself again,” Bae said during a roundtable at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday. “Above all, acting alongside Kim was such a pleasure.”
The following excerpt has been edited and condensed for clarification.
Q. What made you choose this project?
A. After doing a string of dark films like “A Girl at My Door” (2014) and “Tunnel” (2016), I really wanted to do something lighthearted — something that would just make people laugh. That’s when this script came in. The biggest reason I chose it was because I wanted to work with Kim.
Why did you want to act with Kim Yoon-seok?
I’ve always enjoyed his films, but after watching “Dark Figure of Crime” (2018), I became a fan and wanted to act with him. In that movie, actor Ju Ji-hoon could fully express himself thanks to Kim’s support — you can tell as an actor. If people find my performance charming in this film, it’s because Kim, Chang and Son helped me out a lot. I really think I’ve been lucky when it comes to my male co-stars.
Was there a moment when your chemistry with Kim Yoon-seok really clicked?
There were times when I was surprised by how naturally I got immersed in the scene just because of him. He was simply Lee Kyun, which made it easy for me to become Taek-sun. I observed him closely on set because I felt like he had this unique energy. When he paces around thinking of ideas, you can just tell something clever is about to come out — even watching him walk over with a troubled look gave me a thrill.
What was it like filming a kiss scene with him?
We shot it more like an action sequence, with a black comedy vibe. It’s not a romantic scene. Lee Kyun, who’s like a guardian to Taek-sun, is trying desperately to fend off her affections — and that’s where his charm really comes through. It’s hard to define this film as a romantic comedy. It’s more like a fairy tale for adults.
How did you portray Taek-sun’s transformation after getting infected?
Before the infection, Taek-sun is dark and grounded in reality. That wasn’t hard to portray — there are so many people like her, who once had dreams and hope but became cynical and numb after getting worn down by life. After the infection, she becomes affectionate and warm toward everyone, and the world treats her kindly in return. I acted with the mindset that she’s simply mirroring the warmth she receives. Honestly, if it weren’t fatal, I’d say this virus gives people the kind of excitement modern adults lack — I thought of it as a good virus.
Many directors and actors say you’re one of the people they most want to work with. Why do you think that is?
I don’t think anyone would dislike working with me (laughs). I’m reliable and I don’t show up late. I listen to the director and stay committed to the role. I don’t try to stand out or look prettier. I just want to collaborate and make the scene work. I believe there’s no such thing as big or small roles — just differences in screen time. I think I’ve absorbed that value from working with so many great directors over the years.
You’ve worked in both major blockbusters and low-budget indie films. Why do you continue to do such a wide range of things?
Because I love it. After acting for so long, I’ve been lucky enough to have the freedom to choose what I want. Sometimes people are surprised by which roles I take or which movies I appear in. But movies like “A Girl at My Door” and “Next Sohee” (2022) were ones I truly wanted to do. They might have small budgets, but I don’t think of them as “small films.” In “Air Doll” (2010), actor Joe Odagiri appeared for barely three minutes, but his role left a huge impact. Watching him act without regard to role size taught me something, and I’ve practiced that ever since.
Why do you say Hirokazu Kore-eda is the director you respect the most?
He shows what it means to make a film by the book. I really admire his philosophy on acting. While filming “Broker” (2022), there was a scene where he was shooting me from behind holding a baby. Some staff suggested using a doll instead, but he refused, saying that “actors act with their backs, too.” He’s someone who has a deep affection for people.
