 Park Chan-wook addresses election on Baeksang stage: 'We need someone who genuinely fears the people'
Published: 06 May. 2025, 14:19 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 14:25
Filmmaker Park Chan-wook gives an acceptance speech after winning Best Screenplay alongside screenwriter Shin Cheol for "War and Revolt" (2024) at the Baeksang Arts Awards at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 5. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook gives an acceptance speech after winning Best Screenplay alongside screenwriter Shin Cheol for "War and Revolt" (2024) at the Baeksang Arts Awards at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 5. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“Decision to Leave” (2022) director Park Chan-wook said Korea's next president “must be someone who knows to fear the people” during his acceptance speech at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards on Monday.
 
Park, who won Best Screenplay for “War and Revolt” (2024) alongside screenwriter Shin Cheol, began his speech by thanking the film’s production team and briefly introducing the film during the event in Coex's Hall D in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. He said Korea’s current political climate had reminded him of the story often.
 

“There’s a strong parallel,” Park said. “It’s that brave and wise citizens can save a nation in crisis.”
 
“With the election approaching, we must now choose a leader worthy of such great people,” he continued. “Someone unlike King Seonjo, the cowardly and incompetent ruler portrayed in the film by Cha Seung-won. We need someone who genuinely fears the people.”
 
“War and Revolt” takes place during the Japanese invasion of Korea in the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). It tells the story of Jong-ryeo, played by Park Jung-min, the son of a powerful military family, reuniting with his former servant Cheon-yeong, played by Gang Dong-won, as enemies. One serves as a close aide to King Seonjo, played by Cha, and the other as a righteous volunteer soldier.
 
Other nominees for Best Screenplay included directors Kim Hyung-joo and Yoon Jong-bin for “The Match,” Park Ri-woong for “The Land of Morning Calm” (2024), director Oh Seung-uk and writer Joo Byeol for “Revolver” (2024) and Oh Jung-min for “House of the Seasons” (2024). 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
