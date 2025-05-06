 Chef Paik Jong-won to step away from TV to focus on scandal-hit TheBorn Korea
Published: 06 May. 2025, 11:56 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 12:08
 
Theborn Korea CEO Paik Jong-won announced through his YouTube channel on May 6 that he will suspend all TV appearances except for the ones currently in production. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Paik Jong-won, famed restaurateur and star judge of the Netflix series “Culinary Class Wars” (2024), announced Tuesday that he will step away from all television appearances. 
 
The decision comes after he and his firm, Theborn Korea, faced intensifying controversy over product labeling, food safety and alleged abuse of power earlier this year. The chef's announcement comes less than a year after his company went public in November 2024.


“From now on, I will devote all of my energy and passion entirely to the growth of Theborn Korea as a businessman, not a TV personality,” Paik said in a statement released through his company on Tuesday. It was his third public apology issued this year.
 
A five-minute video titled “Starting Over from the Beginning” (translated) was uploaded to Paik’s official YouTube channel the same day. In the video, Paik addressed the numerous allegations raised against him and his company since the beginning of this year.
 
“I have already apologized in writing and during a shareholder meeting, but today I want to express my regrets directly, face-to-face,” Paik said.  
 
“We are identifying the root causes of all issues, including those related to quality, food safety and festival hygiene, and we are working to resolve them one by one.”
 
Paik took full responsibility, saying, “All of these problems stem from me.” He added that he will treat 2025 as a “new founding year” for the company and pursue fundamental changes.
 
He expressed particular concern for franchisees.  
 
“What pains me the most is the desperate situation many of our franchise owners face,” he said. “After launching emergency support measures, I have been visiting stores to hear from our partners directly. I am now determined to leave no franchisee behind.”
 
Paik also responded to recent backlash over his media presence, especially following accusations of abuse of power in broadcasting.
 
“I understand the concerns about a listed company CEO also working as an entertainer," he said. "I am also aware of the serious allegations that have surfaced recently. If my words or actions hurt anyone during the production of shows, that is entirely my fault. I should have remained humble, especially after receiving so much support.”
 
A former TV producer recently alleged on YouTube that Paik used his influence to cast specific individuals on programs he appeared in, sparking accusations of power abuse in the entertainment industry.
 
In response, Paik said, “Except for programs already in production, I will suspend all broadcast activities. From now on, I will focus entirely on our franchisees, shareholders and customers, and start over from the beginning.”
 
Earlier this year, Paik issued two apologies regarding a series of controversies, including concerns over the quality of Theborn Korea’s products, mislabeling of ingredient origins and improper handling of ingredients and equipment at public events.
 
Theborn Korea CEO and prolific culinary figure Paik Jong-won speaks at the firm's first shareholders' meeting at Seocho District, southern Seoul on March 28. [YONHAP]

Last Friday, Theborn Korea unveiled a 5 billion won ($3.6 million) support plan that includes a three-month royalty exemption for franchisees.
 
The firm had listed on the Kospi with an opening price of 34,000 won per share with a market cap of around 743.6 billion won. The market cap has since fallen to 397.17 billion won as of Tuesday, with shares trading at 2,695 won at 11:10 a.m.
 
Police investigations begin
 
In a separate case, police have opened an investigation into allegations that Theborn Korea falsely advertised the origin of ingredients in its products.
 
According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct on Tuesday, Paik and Theborn Korea have been booked on charges of violating the Food Labeling and Advertising Act.
 
The probe stems from a complaint filed by the Gangnam District Office, which claimed Theborn Korea used Vietnamese shrimp in its porridge product while promoting it as containing “domestic” or “wild-caught” ingredients.
 
Police are also looking into other allegations, including claims that a product from Paik’s coffee chain, Paik’s Coffee, was promoted using misleading information about the origin of its sweet potato filling. Authorities are further investigating accusations that the company used industrial-grade cooking equipment at local festivals but promoted it as food-grade.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
