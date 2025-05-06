More in Television

Chef Paik Jong-won to step away from TV to focus on scandal-hit TheBorn Korea

Baeksang Arts Awards honors stars of today and tomorrow in Children's Day extravaganza

'When Life Gives You Tangerines,' 'Harbin' honored at Baeksang Awards — as it happened

CJ ENM strikes deal to expand K-drama lineup on Amazon Prime Video

SBS to launch new boy band audition show 'B:My Boyz' in June