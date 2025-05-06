'Squid Game' third and final season to air June 27
Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:58
Netflix’s dystopian hit “Squid Game” (2021-), will return for its final season on June 27 with a new poster and trailer now revealed, Netflix announced Tuesday.
The poster for its third season features Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, standing among a row of coffins wrapped in pink ribbons with a caption above him saying, “The final game for 45.6 billion won ($32.9 million).”
The teaser trailer opens with pink-clad guards carrying a coffin into the dormitory to upbeat music. As viewers are left to wonder who the coffin belongs to, Gi-hun appears.
When he opens his eyes, the story of season three begins to unfold, with contenders selecting balls of two different colors and encountering each other in a mazelike setting, indicating that a new type of game will feature in the upcoming season.
As the games grow more intense and difficult, the trailer shows participants pushed to emotional extremes, raising questions about what fate awaits them in the final stretch.
Hwang Jun-ho, played by Wi Ha-joon, who continues to investigate the game without giving up, and Kang No-eul, played by Park Gyu-young, a pink guard seen surveying the arena alone for unknown reasons, also appear in the trailer.
The scene showing participants gathered in a room with a keyhole and knife-shaped door also hints at a new game to be introduced in the third season.
The trailer ends with the sound of a baby crying, hinting at a new element involving Kim Jun-hee, played Jo Yu-ri, a pregnant contestant.
The third season follows after the preceding two seasons attracted immense popularity worldwide.
The survival show, featuring a group of financially desperate contestants who agree to compete in a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win prize money, debuted on Netflix in 2021 and quickly became a global phenomenon, praised for its critique of capitalism and the pressures of debt and class disparity.
The first season of the show reached over 111 million viewers within 28 days of its release in September 2021, making it the platform’s most-watched series launch ever at the time.
Its success won the series multiple awards, including at the Emmy Awards.
The second season of the series also saw massive success, reaching 132 million viewing hours in its first week and maintaining the No. 1 position on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks.
