Candidate merger failure would be 'betrayal and treachery,' says Han Duck-soo
Published: 06 May. 2025, 19:21 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 19:28
The failure to merge conservative candidates would be a “serious betrayal and treachery of the people," independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.
“There is burning public sentiment that politics must no longer hinder people's livelihoods and the economy,” said Han, speaking at a press-hosted debate at the Koreana Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. “I believe no politician can go against the people's will.”
The debate was dominated by questions about strained merger talks with Kim Moon-soo, the conservative People Power Party (PPP)'s presidential candidate. With the National Election Commission’s candidate registration deadline set for Sunday, Han was asked whether he would withdraw if a merger fails and whether “time favors Kim Moon-soo.”
Han avoided a direct answer and said, “I believe a merger will certainly happen at the right time,” adding that he “trusts that Kim will make the right decision for the country and the people, and I support any form of merger.”
In response to concerns that the two candidates share the same support base, Han said, “From what I see, I have far more supporters.”
Han drew confidence from public opinion polls during the debate, but the atmosphere within his campaign was described as urgent. If a merger fails by Sunday, Han will be ineligible to receive hundreds of billions of won in public subsidies provided to the PPP by the election commission.
This would leave him personally responsible for covering billions of won in election expenses.
“If a merger is to happen, a decision must be reached by May 11 at the latest,” Lee Jung-hyun, a spokesperson for Han’s campaign, told reporters that morning. Han also revealed that his wife had vehemently opposed his political run, saying, “She still does.”
Han strongly criticized the policy direction of Lee Jae-myung, the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) presidential candidate.
“If someone who doesn't understand the economy continues pushing ideological policies, the country will collapse,” he said. “I’ve never seen a country find happiness through reckless impeachment motions, unilateral budget cuts, or universal handouts of 250,000 won [$179.40].”
“That’s experience built on the wrong foundations,” said Han when asked what competitive edge he has over Lee, who is seen as more politically seasoned. “His policies are mostly unhelpful for the nation. They keep changing, and I’m not even sure which ones he truly stands by.”
Han also called for a national unity cabinet and said that if opposition parties refuse to cooperate, he would immediately introduce a responsible prime minister system.
Han described the DP’s legislative dominance as a “fake, fabricated rule of law” and an act of tyranny. Regarding the Supreme Court's decision to remand Lee’s election law conviction, he said, “I don’t believe the court acted out of political motives.”
“I have not spoken with him since his dismissal,” said Han, when asked about former President Yoon Suk Yeol. “I consistently opposed the declaration of martial law.”
“We need to consider the public’s expectations,” Han said on allegations involving first lady Kim Keon-hee, “Yoon is not a fundamentally broken person,” he said, and acknowledged his efforts on increasing medical school admissions and cutting R&D budgets, saying, “There was opposition, but I want to give him credit.”
On the nomination of Lee Wan-kyu, head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, as a Constitutional Court judge, Han said, “He is not someone who tries to please his superiors. I thought he was an excellent choice.”
Han reacted sharply when a reporter mentioned DP lawmaker Park Jie-won, who recently accused Han’s wife of being a "shamanism expert," likening her to the former first lady Kim. With a flushed face and raised voice, Han said, “He’s telling brazen lies without the slightest pang of conscience.”
After the debate, Han had lunch with Lee Nak-yon, a former prime minister and currently senior adviser of the splinter centrist New Future Party. The two agreed to collaborate on building a coalition for constitutional reform.
Criticizing Lee Jae-myung’s economic platform, which Lee Jae-myung called “meoksanism” (a vision to solve everyday living issues), Han said, “It sounded more like falling into hell than solving anything.”
“This presidential election will determine whether we become a normal state through constitutional reform or a monstrous one through legislative tyranny,” said Han.
Lee Nak-yon echoed that concern, referring to the DP’s push to impeach the chief justice. “Watching this ultimate form of reckless politics, I felt a grave sense of crisis that our country may turn into a monster state.”
Following the luncheon, Han met with Kim Chong-in, former interim leader of the PPP.
