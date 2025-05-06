Han Duck-soo vows constitutional reform to unify nation as key policy
Published: 06 May. 2025, 13:16 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 13:19
Independent presidential contender Han Duck-soo vowed to push through constitutional reform to reunify a politically fractured Korea, declaring that he would resign from office immediately after a successful amendment.
“Constitutional reform is essential to transform our politics,” Han said Tuesday, during a press-hosted debate at Koreana Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. “Without it, we cannot properly advance livelihoods, the economy, diplomacy or reforms.
“As soon as the amendment passes, I will step down.”
“Politics has ceased to be politics when it is ruled by speech and behavior that care nothing for dialogue or persuasion and rely instead on winning at any cost,” said Han. “That is no longer politics — it is violence.”
Han, who announced his candidacy on Saturday, said the next presidential and general elections — the 22nd and 23rd, respectively — should be held concurrently in 2028, after which he would resign.
“I am the person who has handled Korea-U. S. trade issues the longest and best,” said Han, emphasizing his credentials on trade issues. “I will lead both countries to win-win solutions.”
Touching on national unity and support for the vulnerable, he said that “the welfare of our weakest members must be the standard for everyone’s well-being,” adding that welfare is “what keeps both society and the economy vibrant.”
“I’ve never seen a country find happiness through reckless impeachment motions, unilateral budget cuts, or universal handouts of 250,000 won [$179.40],” he said taking aim at the liberal Democratic Party (DP), saying that the party’s methods of approaching welfare are flawed.
“Real unity and support for the underprivileged will only be possible when someone with deep knowledge of the economy and government runs the country rationally, reforming and streamlining institutions,” said Han. “I dare say I am that person.”
Asked about the possibility of uniting candidacies with Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), Han said that the “failure to unify would be a grave betrayal of the people.”
“I have never once considered the possibility of failure,” said Han. “I am confident that we will reach an agreement at the appropriate time.
“No politician or national leader can afford to defy the will of the people.”
“A unified candidacy by May 11 would meet the expectations of the public and the PPP members,” said Lee Jung-hyun, spokesperson for Han’s campaign, told reporters the same day.
“It could still happen after the May 11 deadline,” Lee added, “but if we are going to unify, we believe it should be finalized by then.”
May 11 is the official deadline for registering presidential candidates with the National Election Commission. A unified candidate finalized before the deadline would be eligible to run under ballot number 2 and receive campaign funding from the PPP.
However, when asked if Han had plans to travel to the Gyeongsang region to meet Kim in person, his team replied that “there are no such plans at this time.”
Han also responded to a claim from DP lawmaker Park Jie-won, who alleged that Han’s wife is a shaman.
“It’s deeply disappointing that someone who once headed the National Intelligence Service could make such a blatant lie without any remorse,” Han said. “I clearly explained my wife’s background during the personnel confirmation hearing.
“Her interest is no more than checking daily horoscopes or readings on traditional fortune-telling at the beginning of the year.”
Han called on Park to retract the claim.
