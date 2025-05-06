'I knew it': Han Dong-hoon blasts PPP for presidential campaign turmoil
Published: 06 May. 2025, 18:11
"I knew it," says former People Power Party (PPP) presidential primary candidate Han Dong-hoon, regarding the conservative party's internal conflict.
Han, also the former PPP chairman, said Monday that he expected the internal conflict surrounding the unification talks between presidential candidates Kim Moon-soo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Han aired his criticism during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, which lasted about an hour. The PPP has been showing signs of internal division on Tuesday, with recently nominated presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claiming that his own party is trying to push him out.
"I’m more surprised that people are acting like they didn’t expect this,” he said during the broadcast. “There’s a lot of talk going around about the PPP’s presidential candidate, and I feel bad that we’re showing something shameful to the public.”
“Were they so ignorant as to think that all they needed to do was to stop me and that would be it?” said Han. “Was it a two-against-one fight in the primary? This outcome was inevitable.”
Han, who failed to win the PPP’s final presidential primary last week, dismissed the idea that the result was due to poor strategy or staff mistakes.
“Our strategy team didn’t make a mistake, and it’s not the staff’s fault,” Han said. “When the outcome of an election is good, people expect rewards. But the results are in, and it's the leader who takes responsibility. That’s what good leadership is.”
Reflecting on a flaw in the primary process, he pointed to a rule change that allowed members to vote with just a 1,000-won ($0.72) payment they made on April 10.
“There was no advance notice that party members could vote just by paying 1,000 won on that date,” Han said. “If some people knew in advance, we’ll never know how many joined then, and that’s frustrating.”
Han also revealed plans to launch a new "political platform," which typically refers to an online app service in Korea.
“I want to create a space where sensible citizens can communicate directly, form alliances and talk about politics, daily life and the future of Korea,” he said. “As a politician, I want to build this platform myself and engage with the public through it.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)