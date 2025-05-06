Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'
Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:37
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), said he is confident that a so-called “third rebellion” will also be thwarted by the people, characterizing the Supreme Court's recent ruling against him as an insurrection.
“We overcame the Dec. 3 insurrection, and I am confident that the second and third attempts at rebellion — or even the rebellions themselves — will be decisively defeated by the great hands of our people,” Lee said Tuesday in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong, during the second day of his tour across the country.
Dec. 3, 2024 was when impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing the country being infiltrated by North Korean communist “anti-state forces” that were plotting a takeover of the nation.
“Isn’t this a breeze for us?” asked Lee.
The DP has been saying that the Supreme Court’s decision to return Lee’s election law violation case with a guilty interpretation as part of what they describe as ongoing threats to democracy.
Lee said “From time to time, the unjust schemes of unjust forces have succeeded,” but declared, “we will never be defeated.”
“Cho Bong-am, a great politician who led Korea’s land reform and shaped a new economic system, was executed in a judicial murder,” said Lee, citing historic examples. “Former President Kim Dae-jung was once sentenced to death for an alleged rebellion he did not commit.
“Some have died, and some have lived,” said Lee. “But this time, we will survive and create a new nation.”
“Why would we not be able to overcome the ridiculous world that a tiny minority of privileged elites is trying to create? We must prevail.”
He reiterated that power lies with the people.
“The Constitution clearly states that the people are the masters of the country, yet there are those who still see them as objects to control or manipulate,” said Lee.
“But whenever such people have driven the nation into crisis — through rebellion plots, schemes to destroy the state, or conspiracies to tear the community apart — it was the people who rose up to overcome it and move forward toward a better world.”
Lee concluded by urging citizens to vote.
“Politics may seem like a fight among corrupt figures,” he said, “but politics ultimately decides the fate of a nation.
“Instead of criticizing it from the sidelines, we must get involved, fix what is broken and make the world take our side.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
