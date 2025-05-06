 Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'

Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:37
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate for the liberal Democratic Party (DP), gives a speech on Tuesday in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong. [NEWS1]

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate for the liberal Democratic Party (DP), gives a speech on Tuesday in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong. [NEWS1]

 
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), said he is confident that a so-called “third rebellion” will also be thwarted by the people, characterizing the Supreme Court's recent ruling against him as an insurrection.
 
“We overcame the Dec. 3 insurrection, and I am confident that the second and third attempts at rebellion — or even the rebellions themselves — will be decisively defeated by the great hands of our people,” Lee said Tuesday in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong, during the second day of his tour across the country.
 

Related Article

 
Dec. 3, 2024 was when impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing the country being infiltrated by North Korean communist “anti-state forces” that were plotting a takeover of the nation. 
 
“Isn’t this a breeze for us?” asked Lee.
 
The DP has been saying that the Supreme Court’s decision to return Lee’s election law violation case with a guilty interpretation as part of what they describe as ongoing threats to democracy.
 
Lee said “From time to time, the unjust schemes of unjust forces have succeeded,” but declared, “we will never be defeated.”
 
“Cho Bong-am, a great politician who led Korea’s land reform and shaped a new economic system, was executed in a judicial murder,” said Lee, citing historic examples. “Former President Kim Dae-jung was once sentenced to death for an alleged rebellion he did not commit.
 
Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung hugs a little child after receiving a bouquet of flowers on May 5 in Jincheon County in North Chungcheong. [NEWS1]

Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung hugs a little child after receiving a bouquet of flowers on May 5 in Jincheon County in North Chungcheong. [NEWS1]

 
“Some have died, and some have lived,” said Lee. “But this time, we will survive and create a new nation.”
 
“Why would we not be able to overcome the ridiculous world that a tiny minority of privileged elites is trying to create? We must prevail.”
 
He reiterated that power lies with the people.  
 
“The Constitution clearly states that the people are the masters of the country, yet there are those who still see them as objects to control or manipulate,” said Lee.
 
“But whenever such people have driven the nation into crisis — through rebellion plots, schemes to destroy the state, or conspiracies to tear the community apart — it was the people who rose up to overcome it and move forward toward a better world.”
 
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung looks at his phone after his meeting with workers at Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung looks at his phone after his meeting with workers at Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Lee concluded by urging citizens to vote.
 
“Politics may seem like a fight among corrupt figures,” he said, “but politics ultimately decides the fate of a nation.  
 
“Instead of criticizing it from the sidelines, we must get involved, fix what is broken and make the world take our side.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-myung Democratic Party DP Korea

More in 2025 Presidential Election

PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo suspends campaign, accuses party of trying to force him out

PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'

DP's Lee pledges to expand benefits for military conscripts

Related Stories

Man who stabbed DP chief says he acted alone

Lee Jae-myung takes first Democratic Party primary in landslide victory

DP leader Lee Jae-myung indicted over alleged misuse of government funds

Lee Jae-myung requests increased police protection over safety threats

Hearing to suspend DP chief Lee begins
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)